The countdown is on for Valley First Frost Fest Winter Carnival, with crews now on-site in downtown Penticton installing the custom rail jam build and prepping for the event, which will take place Jan. 17-19.

This will require a road closure within the 100 block of Main Street between Westminster and Lakeshore Drive starting early Friday morning and reopening on Sunday at noon. Anyone driving downtown is reminded to follow the posted detours.

While City Hall and all other businesses in this area will be open on Friday as usual, parking may be limited and access will only be available on foot.

Frost Fest offers three days of free outdoor activities, as well as two ticketed events and a pancake breakfast by donation. The full schedule is listed below and also available online at penticton.ca/frost-fest.

Event Schedule

FRIDAY

· 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Hot Air Balloon Glow Up at Okanagan Lake Park

· 5:30-9 p.m.: Frost Fest Gala (tickets required) at Poplar Grove Winery

· 6:30-9 p.m.: Frostbite Film Night at the Cleland Theatre (tickets available at the Community Centre and at the door)

SATURDAY

Kidzfest Family Zone presented by FortisBC

These activities will take place from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., while supplies last.

· Nordic obstacle course

· Inflatable curling, presented by CurlBC

· Winter science activities presented by Okanagan Science Centre

· Beeswax candle making with Penticton Youth Council

· Maple taffy by Maple Roch

· Zorb balls with Amuzing Fun Rentals

· Miniature snowman building

· Hot chocolate village

· Photo booth and warming tent including cooking decorating by Costco

· Drumming and stories with Ooknakane Friendship Centre

· Winter button making with Valley First

· Family-friendly activities with FortisBC

Skating & Hockey with the Penticton Vees on the outdoor rink

· 8:30-9:30 a.m.: Public skate with Harvee

· 9:30 a.m.: Stick and puck

· 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Vees vs minor hockey

· 12 p.m.: Glengarry intro to figure skating

· 1:15-2:15 p.m.: UpperDek vs. first responders

· 3-4 p.m.: Vees vs alumni

Peach City Rail Jam

· 4-7 p.m. at Gyro Park

Beverage garden

· 12 noon to 8 p.m. at Gyro Park, run by JCI Penticton

SUNDAY

· 9-11 a.m.: Pancake breakfast with the Penticton Firefighters at the Barking Parrot

· 10-10:30 a.m.: Frosty Toes Polar Swim, presented by KISU Swim Club and Skaha Physio

Seeking volunteers

Anyone who is interested in signing up as a volunteer for the Family Zone is asked to apply online at hahahakidzfest.com. For more information about Frost Fest, visit penticton.ca/frost-fest.