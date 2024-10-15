Staff is asking for approval of a budget increase for the replacement of the Skaha Splash Park to support the project completing in advance of next summer, with the funding coming from the Growing Communities Fund

"The Skaha Splash Park is a key amenity within Skaha Park and staff recommend proceeding with the current design that has been developed in conjunction with the En’owkin Centre,” says Kristen Dixon, the City’s general manager of infrastructure. “Staff have proposed repurposing some of the Growing Communities Funding originally set aside for not-yet-determined North Gateway initiatives, to address the funding gap and allow the project to proceed without significantly altering the design, scope, and schedule of the project.”

An RFP for construction and installation has closed and similar to other projects recently procured, the total project costs are significantly higher than originally anticipated due to rapidly escalating labour, equipment and materials costs over the last few years. The total revised project budget is estimated to be roughly $1.2 million, compared to the current approved budget of $600,000.

The City received roughly $7.2 million from the Growing Communities Fund last year. Council allotted 20 per cent of the funds for existing projects that may require amendments due to inflation; approximately 50 per cent of the funds for community projects; and the remaining 30 per cent for the North Gateway with projects to be identified as they arise or brought forward through the budget process.

Dixon is asking Council to approve the reallocation of $1.6 million from the North Gateway initiatives to the inflationary allocation. “As the City continues to face inflationary pressures, reallocating this money would support the renewal of the Skaha Splash pad as well as support other capital projects that are faced with higher than anticipated costs since adoption of the budget,” says Dixon. “The reduced allotment would still ensure there is funding available for strategic initiatives in the North Gateway over the next few years.”

Council will consider the request at the next meeting on October 15th. The full report can be viewed at Penticton.ca/agendas