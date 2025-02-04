The funding partners in Shuswap Tourism and the Columbia Shuswap Film Commission have decided to pause their services effective immediately as they consider new options for the future.

After much consideration, a majority of participants in the services, which includes the District of Sicamous, Electoral Areas C, D, E, F and G, voted in favour of re-evaluating the service following the withdrawal of a key funding partner.

Last year, the City of Salmon Arm announced they would be pulling out of the Shuswap Tourism Service effective January 2025. As the largest funding partner in the service, this had a significant impact on Shuswap Tourism’s annual budget.

Concurrently, participants in the Columbia Shuswap Film Commission, which includes the City of Revelstoke, City of Salmon Arm, District of Sicamous and CSRD Electoral Areas B, C, D, E, F and G, also voted to consider other options for the service.

Shuswap Tourism is a community-based destination management and marketing organization focused on attracting visitors to the region, supporting tourism businesses and providing marketing and promotional services. Previously, it was jointly funded by the City of Salmon Arm, District of Sicamous and Electoral Areas C, D, E, F and G.

The Columbia Shuswap Film Commission promotes film and television production activity, in collaboration with Creative BC, to the domestic and international film production industry.

Members of the Shuswap Economic Development/Tourism Participants Review Committee will be meeting in the coming months to review options and consider new ways to deliver services.