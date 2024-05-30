The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is reminding residents, property owners, and visitors that garbage is the number one attractant for black bears in the region.

Please follow the established curbside collection bylaws to reduce conflicts with bears and other wildlife.

Garbage bins are to be placed out for collection no earlier than 5:00 am on the designated day for garbage collection at your property.



Did you know?



· B.C. has the largest population of black bears in North America, and interactions within the RDOS reached new highs in 2023.

· Convenient, unnatural food sources can create health issues for any species of wildlife, not just bears. Rats and raccoons are also well-adapted to access unnatural food sources.

· Bears can smell five times better than dogs.

· Access to attractants in residential areas can cause human/wildlife conflict creating safety concerns.

· A black bear that loses its natural instinct to avoid humans is called ‘habituated’ and cannot be re-programmed to be wary of people.

· Relocation is not an option for habituated bears and will often result in the bear having to be euthanized.

Tips to reduce human/wildlife conflict:



· Keep your garbage secure; store it in a secure location indoors, or in a wildlife-resistant container.

· Only put your garbage/recycling/compost out on the day of collection, never the night before.

· Manage your fruit trees so that fruit is picked as it ripens and no windfall accumulates.

· Bring bird feeders indoors from April to November and when they are out, ensure that the ground beneath them is kept free of seeds.

· Feed pets indoors.

· Maintain your compost bin. Ensure balanced greens, browns, and moisture to keep it active.

· Protect orchards, beehives, and small livestock with a properly installed and maintained electric fence.

· Respect wild animals by not feeding them. Food-conditioned animals are more likely to come into conflict.

· Keep barbeques clean and odour-free.

We can all do our part to reduce conflicts with wildlife. Please report wildlife conflicts or sightings in urban areas to the Conservation Officer Service Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline anytime at 1-877-952-7277. The hotline should be used to report wildlife-human interactions where public safety may be at risk.