Gellatly Nut Farm Orchard, located in Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park in West Kelowna, is currently closed to the public, to allow space for deer fawns and their mother to recover and move on.

Regional Parks reminds dog owners that dogs are not permitted within the orchard area at any time and are required to be always on leash in other areas of the park.

In the interest of public safety and wildlife conservation, Regional Parks requests that visitors adhere to closure barriers, posted signage and to remain out of the orchard. Regional Parks Bylaw No. 1427 is in effect within all regional parks, including the Gellatly Nut Farm where fines can be issued for those disobeying signage and closures.

Additional signage has been posted at all entrances of the park noting “Deer Alert” and provides further educational information on what to do if you encounter a deer.

To report wildlife human conflicts, residents are asked to contact the BC Conservation Officer Service Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.