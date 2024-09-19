The service roads and several trails below the First Lookout leading to the water reservoirs on Knox Mountain will be closed beginning Monday, September 23 until Wednesday, September 25 for geotechnical drilling work on the southwest slope of Knox Mountain.

An additional temporary closure of the service road is expected on Friday, September 20 to accommodate advance preparatory work.

This is a continuation of the surveying work that occurred in August and is part of a number of future upgrades to the drinking water supply from Poplar Point to support resiliency and growth in the city’s central core.

The service roads and trail closures are necessary to allow for equipment access and safety of personnel and trail users. Park users can still access the First Lookout via the Apex trail and Knox Mountain Road but are asked to respect safety personnel and signage depicting any onsite closures. There may be temporary disruptions to the disc golf course on Poplar Point Drive and players are asked to be aware of their surroundings. The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during this work and apologize in advance for any inconvenience.

Other areas of Knox Mountain Park will remain open throughout the geotechnical review.

For more about the water upgrades project, visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects.