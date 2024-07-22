What you need to know

The BC Wildfire Service is continuing to use aircraft to monitor the Mara Mountain wildfire (K41070) and does not believe there is any threat to the surrounding communities. The fire is not accessible for ground crews.



Smoke and fire activity will continue to be highly visible in the Sicamous area. Wildfire smoke is expected to increase across the Shuswap during the next 24 to 48 hours.



There are reports of new fires starting on Crowfoot Mountain in Electoral Area F and in the area of Larch Hills. The Shuswap Emergency Program has been in contact with BC Wildfire and they are aware of these fires.



There is a new spot fire at Bruhn Creek (K21351) near Adams Lake. This fire is located in the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD).



For information regarding the wildfires in the Shuswap and across the province, please refer the BC Wildfire Dashboard. For specific questions regarding BC Wildfire operations, contact the BC Wildfire public information line at 1-888-336-7378.



Get Prepared



With the number of fires in the province, it is a good idea to get prepared in case of an evacuation. You can streamline the process of receiving Emergency Support Services (ESS) by creating a profile in advance through the BC Services Card app. With your ESS profile already set up, you’ll be a step ahead. Use this link through Emergency Management BC for info on how to get set up.



It’s always a good time to be prepared in case you need to leave your home. Take time now to build a grab-and-go kit and make an emergency plan. You can learn about this at preparedbc.ca



The best thing people can do to reduce the fire risk to their property is to conduct FireSmart activities. This includes removing combustible materials from around homes to create a more fire-resistant area. For more information, see the CSRD’s FireSmart webpage.

This will be the final Shuswap Emergency Program update for July 22 unless the situation requires Evacuation Alerts or Orders.

