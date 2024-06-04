Help shape the way we offer recreation and cultural programs and activities in Kelowna by filling out the 2024 Recreation and Customer Satisfaction Survey .

Help shape the way we offer recreation and cultural programs and activities in Kelowna by filling out the 2024 Recreation and Customer Satisfaction Survey. Share your thoughts and experiences with City programs and initiatives for a chance to win a six-month individual membership to Parkinson Recreation Centre.

“We are always looking to improve our recreation offerings for Kelowna residents as these activities help contribute to an active and social community,” said Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. “This annual feedback helps to shape our programming and identify any barriers to participation, so we can make improvements to benefit residents of all ages and abilities.”

The survey only takes approximately 5-8 minutes to complete and can be taken online.

Residents can also take the survey in person at the annual Customer Appreciation Day. Drop by Parkinson Recreation Centre on Thursday, June 13 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and enjoy a free workout and/or swim (except the hours of 3-5 p.m.), refreshments, prizes, games and more!

Find the latest summer programs or learn more about recreation in Kelowna at kelowna.ca/recreation.