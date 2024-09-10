Kelowna is creating Accessibility Plans to identify, remove, and prevent barriers to access to participation in civic life, spaces and services.

Residents are asked to help shape these plans and the future of accessibility in Kelowna through various engagement opportunities this month.

Ways to get involved:

Complete the survey to share your thoughts and experiences until October 7. The survey is available online or paper copies of the survey are available upon request at the front desk at City Hall.

Attend a pop-up event at various locations to share your thoughts in-person and learn more about the City’s plans for accessibility.

September 18, 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Stuart Park (1430 Water Street)

September 19, 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Pathways Abilities Society (123 Franklyn Road)

September 20, 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Parkinson Recreation Centre (1800 Parkinson Way)

September 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at City Park (1600 Abbott Street)

Register for a focus group to engage in more in-depth discussions about accessibility needs and solutions. Available in-person or online.

September 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Kelowna Downtown Library (1380 Ellis Street) – ASL available

September 20, 3-5 p.m. at Parkinson Recreation Centre (1800 Parkinson Way)

September 26, 1-3 p.m. via Zoom (link to be provided with RSVP)

October 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom (link to be provided with RSVP) – ASL available

"Public engagement is crucial in our efforts to create a more inclusive and accessible city. By listening to the experiences and needs of our residents, we can make more informed decisions at a municipal level," said Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. "We encourage all residents to participate, especially those with lived experience with disabilities, to share their insights in the coming weeks."

As part of the Accessible British Columbia Act, all cities are required to create an accessibility plan. These Accessibility Plans aim to make life better for everyone in Kelowna—regardless of age, background, or ability. The goal is to ensure that everyone can fully join in community life.

For more information about the project and to provide your input, please visit getinvolved.kelowna.ca. To learn more about the City’s commitment to a more accessible Kelowna, visit kelowna.ca/accessibility.