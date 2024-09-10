Kelowna is creating Accessibility Plans to identify, remove, and prevent barriers to access to participation in civic life, spaces and services.
Residents are asked to help shape these plans and the future of accessibility in Kelowna through various engagement opportunities this month.
Ways to get involved:
"Public engagement is crucial in our efforts to create a more inclusive and accessible city. By listening to the experiences and needs of our residents, we can make more informed decisions at a municipal level," said Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. "We encourage all residents to participate, especially those with lived experience with disabilities, to share their insights in the coming weeks."
As part of the Accessible British Columbia Act, all cities are required to create an accessibility plan. These Accessibility Plans aim to make life better for everyone in Kelowna—regardless of age, background, or ability. The goal is to ensure that everyone can fully join in community life.
For more information about the project and to provide your input, please visit getinvolved.kelowna.ca. To learn more about the City’s commitment to a more accessible Kelowna, visit kelowna.ca/accessibility.