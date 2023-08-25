As of January 1, 2025, a reminder that an increase to tipping fees on select items will come into effect at the Glenmore Landfill.

These items include:

Garbage increasing to $106 from $104 per tonne.

Gypsum drywall increasing to $200 from $175 per tonne.

Concrete – clean and asphalt increasing to $50 from $25 per tonne.

Concrete – dirty increasing to $70 from $25 per tonne.

Asbestos increasing to $275 from $250 per tonne.

Culled cherries increasing to $25 from $16.57 per tonne.

Recycled concrete and Recycled asphalt will also now be sold for $8 per tonne plus applicable tax.

Landfill users are reminded that both the landfill and associated Regional District of Central Okanagan Recycling Depot will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Residents are also reminded of changes to their curbside waste collection schedule during the holiday period. Garbage, recycling and yard waste will not be collected on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. As a result, curbside pick-up moves ahead one day for those who usually have pick-up on Wednesdays, Thursdays or Fridays. The collection schedule returns to normal on Monday, January 6, 2025. And when the holidays are over, residents are encouraged to drop off their natural Christmas trees to be chipped at select Kelowna drop-off locations. More information at rdco.com.

To learn more about the Glenmore Landfill, visit kelowna.ca/landfill.