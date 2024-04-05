With the community of Enderby coming up short with the Kraft Hockeyville win, a GoFundMe has been started to add to the $25,000 the community will be receiving from being in the top 4.

Angie Clowry, Team Leader of Lumby's Kraft Hockeyville 2016 win, says there are a few ways to get involved.

Challenge a friend or a business to make a $100 donation on social media & share it to the Facebook group or tag the Vote Enderby Instagram account.

1) Donate to the GoFundMe

2) Drop off cash or check at The City ask to have it go to arena & curling rink repairs.

3) Send an email to the city of Enderby & Ask How To Etransfer them a donation: $50 & up receives a receipt

(info@cityofenderby.com)

4) Share the heck out of the GoFundMe hoping others who can donate will do so!

https://gofund.me/2d776fe7

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5WV-yGv9Oi/?igsh=MXJiMnh1dmZ3NTVsOA==

Clowry says when Lumby won they received $100,000 with the Kraft Hockeyville win. With local grants & fundraising another $100,000 was added. Those funds were then used to apply for federal grants. That is how Lumby's Pat Duke Arena has 3 million dollars in upgrades which includes all new change rooms with a female change room as that was the goal of the winnings.

Clowry says if each of the 5100 folks in the Vote Enderby for Kraft Hockeyville facebook group donated $50 the city would have $255,000 to put towards the expected 2 million dollar cost of the total arena upgrades.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1391562091468574/?ref=share

Clowry says, it is notes on the GoFundMe the City will be using reserve funds out of their savings to ensure skates once again hit the ice, and brooms are sweeping rocks but she feels it's worth asking those who are financially able to donate or at least share the information on social media, with the hopes of helping the community get both the ice rink & curling rink back up & running asap.