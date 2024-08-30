On August 28, 2024, at approximately 1:50 a.m., RCMP in Golden responded to a report of a personal robbery which had occurred 20 minutes prior.

The incident occurred near the skate park, located at 13th Avenue and 9th Street.

The victim was riding his bicycle, when four unknown male suspects allegedly pushed him off his bicycle, and assaulted him. The victim suffers minor injuries from the assault, including lacerations from a knife. Upon the victim handing over his belongings, the suspects fled west on 9th Street, two of whom rode BMX style bicycles.

The suspects are described as:

Caucasian

Approximately 30 years-of-age

Wearing all black pants, hats and hoodie sweatshirts

Anyone who may have witnessed, or have information regarding this file, is asked to call the Golden-Field RCMP 250-344-2221