Golden Rockets (4) vs Fernie Ghostriders (5)

Ben Skarsen (17) netted the winner for the Ghostriders against the Rockets with Cooper Anderson earning the win by stopping all 14 shots he faced in 33:51 of action. Lucas De La Salle and Eric Martin each had two assists. Landon Garbitt made 38 saves for the Rockets, who scored twice on the power-play and short-handed. Brayden Bissell scored his 19th, while Chase Piling netted his 11th and had three points.