BGC Okanagan is thrilled to announce that the Acera Insurance Golf 4 Kids fundraiser, held on Aug. 14 at The Harvest Golf Club, raised an impressive $136,700.

These funds will directly benefit the children, youth, and families served by BGC Okanagan through a wide range of programs aimed at fostering positive development and building strong futures.

This year's event marks a significant milestone as the total contributions from Acera Insurance since becoming the title sponsor in the mid-2000s have now exceeded $1 million.

"Reaching the $1 million milestone is a testament to our long-standing commitment to helping children and youth in our community,” said Erika Jarvis, Acera Insurance Community Engagement and Events Specialist. “We believe in BGC Okanagan’s mission and are honoured to contribute to their efforts in creating safe, nurturing environments where young people can grow and succeed. The positive impact of these programs is evident, and we look forward to continuing our partnership in the years to come."

These funds have played a crucial role in supporting BGC Okanagan's commitment to providing essential services and programs, including daycare, preschool, after-school care, recreation, and youth support. Through these programs, BGC Okanagan offers children and youth the tools they need to thrive in areas such as self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, and leadership.

"The heart and passion of BGC Okanagan’s educators and staff are truly inspiring," shared a grateful parent whose son attends one of the programs. "They have done more than teach my son his ABCs – they helped him find his voice, and for that, we will be eternally grateful. BGC Okanagan provides a safe and engaging environment, making it easy for parents like me to trust them with our children. The educators there teach more than just reading and writing; they teach confidence, kindness, and unconditional love."

All proceeds from the Golf 4 Kids fundraiser, and the Golf Ball Drop, will go towards enhancing and expanding BGC Okanagan's programs and services, ensuring that more children and youth can benefit from the programs the organization provides.

For more information about BGC Okanagan visit www.bgco.ca.