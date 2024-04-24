Beginning the evening of Friday, April 26 until Monday, April 29, the Gordon Drive and Sutherland Avenue intersection will be fully closed and detoured; motorists are asked to avoid the area and follow the posted signage in the area.

Beginning the evening of Friday, April 26 until Monday, April 29, the Gordon Drive and Sutherland Avenue intersection will be fully closed and detoured; motorists are asked to avoid the area and follow the posted signage in the area.

A new watermain and sanitary trunk main will be connected to existing infrastructure within the intersection. Work will include asphalt removal, trenching, pipe/manhole installation, backfilling and paving. There will also be additional works for the Sutherland ATC project that will take place during this closure including intersection signal rewiring.

Businesses on Sutherland and Gordon will still be accessible during the closure however driving through the Gordon and Sutherland intersection will not be possible

The City of Kelowna appreciates the patience of residents, businesses and commuters while

construction work is underway. Please obey signage and respect traffic safety personnel as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

To view road construction information and plan your commute, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

