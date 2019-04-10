West Kelowna RCMP are investigating offensive graffiti found on several properties in the 2500-block of Whitworth Rd, the morning of January 17, 2025.

“Officers are still canvassing for witnesses and video evidence,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “Our focus is identifying anyone involved and their motivation for this offence,” adds Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Anyone with cameras in the area or information regarding this mischief is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-2880 and reference file number 2025-2930. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.net.