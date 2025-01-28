Kelowna Rockets 20-year-old forward Max Graham has undergone successful knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

“Losing Max for the remainder of the season is an enormous loss for the club,” said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton. “He plays the game of hockey the right way and his presence on the ice will be missed.”

“We all wish Max makes a quick recovery from his surgery so he can fulfil his hockey pursuits.”

Graham suited up in 34 games, registering 13 goals and 22 assists for 35 points this season.

Over the course of his Western Hockey League career, Graham suited up in 237 games with both the Everett Silvertips and Kelowna Rockets, scoring 56 goals and adding 133 points to go along with 328 penalty minutes. He was acquired by the Rockets in a trade with the Silvertips in August 2021.

He was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 National Hockey League Draft by the New Jersey Devils.

The Rockets have also announced that Michael Cicek, Jakub Stancl and Carter Kowalyk will be the team’s alternate captains for the remainder of the season.