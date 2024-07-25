The Great Water Fight, a now annual tradition for beating the heat and having a waterful time, is back!

The Penticton Firefighters are taking on the heat by challenging residents to the ultimate water fight and they’re bringing the big guns. The showdown will be July 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Penticton Secondary Sports Field.

So, slap on the sunscreen and head down for some cooling fun. Come prepared with your water pistols and other spray toys, as the firefighters will have their fire hose and truck ready to go.

And if you’re low on water guns, there will be spares available so everyone can get a good soaking. While the spray will be flying, there will also be water to drink provided.

(Note: If the fire department gets called away, the water fight will be rescheduled.)