The Regional District of North Okanagan is informing customers of Greater Vernon Water that the Kalamalka Lake water source will be temporarily turned off for regular maintenance on December 4, 2024.

All customers served by Greater Vernon Water will be receiving water from the Duteau Creek water source.

During the shutdown, divers will be inspecting the intake pipe from the intake point to the Kalamalka lake pump station. Additionally, the pipe from the Kalamalka lake pump station to the Mission Hill Water Treatment plant will be cleaned.

Water will be supplied to the entire system from the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant until Friday, December 6, 2024.

Customers who are not normally on the Duteau Creek water source may notice that the water is softer and has a lower alkalinity and pH. This may be of interest to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.

Customers will be notified of any updates at www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices). You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

If you have any questions, please contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.

Click here for a map of affected properties.