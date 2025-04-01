As the upcoming Federal Election approaches, the Greater Westside Board of Trade is hosting an All Candidates Forum for the newly-named riding of Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna providing an opportunity for voters to engage with candidates and hear their positions on key issues.

The forum will take place on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at Emmanuel Church, located at 2600 Hebert Road, West Kelowna. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the forum running from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This non-partisan event is designed to foster informed decision-making by allowing community members to hear directly from candidates about their platforms, policies, and visions for the region. The format will include moderated questions and discussions on important topics affecting West Kelowna and beyond.

“We encourage all residents to attend this important event to learn more about the individuals seeking to represent them in the next federal government,” said Bryan Fitzpatrick, President of the Greater Westside Board of Trade “This forum is an excellent opportunity to engage with candidates, ask questions, and be an active participant in the democratic process.”

The forum is free and open to the public, and no registration is required.