Effective immediately, the Essential Use Only notice issued for the Grindrod Water Utility last week is rescinded.

The water treatment plant has been able to return to normal operations, and customers can now use water as normal.

Last week the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) advised customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility (GRW) that they could only use water for essential purpose due to a blocked water intake in the river. After several repair attempts, the intake is now functioning properly and the water treatment plant appears to be operating normally. Residents in the area will remain on a boil water prohibition until satisfactory water quality sample results are received.



Customers will be notified of updates at www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.



Reminder, the GRW is still on a Precautionary Boil Water Notice (BWN). Original notice below.



The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, advises customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility (GRW) that they are on a Precautionary Boil Water Notice (BWN) as of May 17, 2024. The map of the affected properties is below.



The BWN is in effect until sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe. While water service to customers is being restored, you may experience some turbidity, which is normal. Please run the cold water in your bathtub and other taps and appliances until the water runs clear.



Why is this notice in place?



Due to a power outage that caused a loss of water, all customers who receive water from GRW are on a BWN.



A power outage or other event causing loss of water to GRW customers can lead to depressurization of the distribution pipes increasing the risk of back siphonage. The RDNO is required to issue a BWN and complete water sampling to ensure the continued safety of the water system. The level of service and treatment via clarification, filtration, and chlorination provided by the RDNO has been maintained.



What should affected customers do?



All customers should boil their water for at least one minute when preparing any food, drinking, washing fruits & vegetables, making beverages or ice or when brushing teeth.

