The Grindrod area experiences frequent power outages, which depressurize the water distribution system and result in multiple Boil Water Notices being issued as per new Interior Health regulations. Installing a standby power generator allows the system to operate during power outages, avoiding the need for such frequent Boil Water Notices.

“This project is an excellent example of how the Canada Community-Building Fund supports vital infrastructure improvements in communities across the country,” said the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities. “By investing in projects like these, we’re not just ensuring that essential services, such as safe and reliable water, are maintained during emergencies, we’re also helping local governments like the Regional District of North Okanagan build infrastructure that will benefit residents for decades to come.”

Significant electrical upgrades were also completed within the scope of this project to allow for the installation of the generator. Upgrades include the water treatment plant’s electrical infrastructure, which was heavily corroded due to the high humidity inside the building generated by the water treatment process. The upgrade of the electrical equipment inside the water treatment plant will be a significant improvement for the water utility, reducing long-term maintenance costs and improving the resilience of the water system.

“The completion of this phase of the project marks a significant step forward in improving the reliability and safety of our water systems,” stated Allysa Hopkins, Director of RDNO Electoral Area F. “With the frequent power outages in the area, this new system will ensure that residents no longer need to worry about Boil Water Notices during these already inconvenient interruptions”.

The project was fully funded by the Electoral Area F Community Works Fund in the amount of $460,000 from the federal Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF). The CCBF provides predictable, long-term, and stable funding to local governments for infrastructure projects. This program is funded by Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities Canada and administered in British Columbia by the Union of BC Municipalities.