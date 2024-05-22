On May 21, 2024, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) advised customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility (GRW) that they can only use water for essential purpose due to a blocked water intake in the river.

GRW has been using water currently stored in the reservoir to service the area.

Attempted repairs to the blocked water intake have been unsuccessful due to high water turbidity causing poor visibility and high flows creating unsafe conditions for divers. Crews will try to assess the intake with sonar, and make another diving attempt as soon as possible. A water hauling contractor has been procured to restore reservoir levels for essential use until the blocked water intake is resolved, however, high water use could result in a potential loss of water.

