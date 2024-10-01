The Posse’s power-play struck twice (2-for-5) against the Grizzlies, including the winner by Grady Sterling-Ponech (Will Bell, Tyson Horiachka) midway through the second period. Blake Sittler had a strong performance with a 28-save shutout. Sterling-Ponech collected his second point, assisting on the insurance goal by Justice Loewen on the power-play to give them a 2-0 lead. Grizzlies goalie Ryder Ponto was tested, stopping 42 shots. The Grizzlies went 0-for-2 on their man-advantage.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18654