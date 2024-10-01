The Latest Scores and Information from the Kootenay International Junior ‘A’ Hockey League
Jacob Smith scored to give the Grizzlies a 4-0 lead over the Chiefs after the first period and his 13th goal proved to be the winner. Weston Field led the Grizzlies with two goals (5), while goalie Devin Degenstein had a 29-save performance. Jedd Stybel made 28 saves, while Jake Kessler and Murphy Jensen each scored their fifth goal for the Chiefs.
Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18477