KIJHL Scoreboard - Wednesday, Feb.5/25:



Revelstoke Grizzlies (8) vs Kelowna Chiefs (3)

Jacob Smith scored to give the Grizzlies a 4-0 lead over the Chiefs after the first period and his 13th goal proved to be the winner. Weston Field led the Grizzlies with two goals (5), while goalie Devin Degenstein had a 29-save performance. Jedd Stybel made 28 saves, while Jake Kessler and Murphy Jensen each scored their fifth goal for the Chiefs.