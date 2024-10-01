Revelstoke Grizzlies (3) vs Grand Forks Border Bruins (7)

Border Bruins lead series 1-0

The Border Bruins took the opening game in The Battle of the Bears - as the Grand Forks broadcast crew has dubbed the Teck Cup championship with Revelstoke. Theo Naidu (3) scored the eventual winner on a slick backhand tally as he went to the net, assisted by Ben Edwards. His goal gave the Border Bruins a 4-0 lead 1:43 into the second period. Goalie Eric Kahl saved 21 of 24 shots for the win, while the Border Bruins received two-goal performances by Jace Koole (5) and Tyler Burke (10), who also had an assist. Leading 4-0, the Grizzlies cut into it with three straight goals by Daniel Wittenberg (5) on the power-play, Mark LaFleur (6) and Keiran Keilly (8). Grizzlies starter Devin Degenstein was pulled after allowing three goals on 12 shots in 20:19 of action. Ryder Ponto allowed four goals on 19 shots in 39:44 of playing time and was handed the loss.

The Border Bruins power-play went 4-for-7, as their final three goals came on the man-advantage, while their penalty-kill was strong, going 6-for-7.