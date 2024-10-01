Revelstoke Grizzlies (2) vs Grand Forks Border Bruins (5)

Border Bruins lead series 2-0

Levi Astill scored a slick goal beating Ryder Ponto high glove for the winner against the Grizzlies. The Border Bruins had a 2-0 lead on goals by Tyler Burke, to open the scoring, and Alex Edwards. Then the Grizzlies evened things up on goals by Jake Phillips-Watts (4) (Jett Patola, Diego Smith) in the first period, then Kaidon Mah (1) (Jacob Smith) in the second period. Astill’s winner (Tyler Burke, Logan McCabe) came at 15:37 of the third. Brandon Gray (8) (McCabe, Russell Kosec) secured the victory with a short-handed goal on an odd-man rush. Ryder Ponto had 27 saves, while Eric Kahl stopped 28 for the win. The Border Bruins were 0-for-3 on the power-play, while the Grizzlies went 1-for-6. Attendance at Jack Goddard Memorial Arena was 708. The Grizzlies are 7-2-0 at the Revelstoke Forum in the playoffs.