Grizzlies lead series 3-2

The Grizzlies are a win away from advancing to the Okanagan Conference Final after using their power-play (2-for-6) to net the winner. Jett Patola (4), scored the eventual winner, set up by Connor Shymoniak and Faris Meddeb early into the second period. The Grizzlies secured their win with an empty-net goal by Diego Smith late in the third period. Colton McLeod collected two assists for the Grizzlies, while goalie Devin Degenstein made 35 saves. He allowed goals to Carson Hebert (5) and assisted on Jace Shuttleworth’s first of the playoffs. Blake Sittler made 32 saves for the Posse. The Grizzlies penalty-kill went 4-for-4.