Revelstoke Grizzlies (8) vs 100 Mile House Wranglers (3)

Grizzlies lead series 3-1

Colton McLeod netted the winner for the Grizzlies against the Wranglers 3:33 into the second period, giving them a 4-1 lead. Goalie Devin Degenstein stopped 19 of the 22 shots and the Grizzlies are now one win away from returning to the KIJHL Teck Cup Final. Jake Neufeld led the Grizzlies with two goals (4), while Keiran Keilly had three points. Tyler Smoluk, Brodie Gohmann and Alberto Kellgren scored for the Wranglers. Tyson Endall stopped 20 of 26 shots in 33:09 of action, while Drew Cadenhead saved 17 of 19 to complete the game. The Grizzlies went 2-for-3 on the power-play - McLeod’s winner came on the man-advantage. Their penalty-kill was strong, going 4-for-5 as Smoluk scored the lone goal.