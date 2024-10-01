Series tied 2-2

Devin Degenstein was excellent between the pipes for the Grizzlies with a 30-save shutout performance to even their series with the Posse. The winner came nearly six minutes into the third period when Mark Lafleur redirected Colton McLeod’s shot. Posse goalie Blake Sittler had another strong outing with 33 saves. The penalty-killing units for both teams were excellent as the Posse were 4-for-4 and the Grizzlies 3-for-3.