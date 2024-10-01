Grizzlies win series 4-2

Devin Degenstein had an impressive 47-save shutout to lead the Grizzlies past the Posse in six games to advance to the Okanagan Conference Final. Degenstein made 19 saves in the third period. Kesler Fyfe (Jacob Smith, Nathan White) scored the opening goal and the winner in the first period. White led the Grizzlies with two assists, while Keiran Keilly and Jett Patola scored their fifth goals of the playoffs. Gibson Horne stopped 41 shots for the Posse. On the power-play, the Posse went 0-for-1, while the Grizzlies were 0-for-2.