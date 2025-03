Revelstoke Grizzlies (3) vs Princeton Posse (2)

Series tied 1-1

The Grizzlies erased a 2-0 deficit and got the winner by Austin Wooley (Kesler Fyfe, Jaylen Forsyth) in the second period. Ryder Ponto was solid in goal for the Grizzlies making 31 saves. Tyson Horiachka scored both Posse goals and Gibson Horne made 32 saves in the loss. The Posse were 0-for-3 on the power-play and the Grizzlies 0-for-2.