Revelstoke Grizzlies (5) vs 100 Mile House Wranglers (3)

Grizzlies lead series 2-1

Jacob Smith’s second goal of the playoffs gave the Grizzlies a 5-2 lead over the Wranglers and proved to be the winner. Florian Ambauen and Connor Shymoniak assisted on the goal. Mark LaFleur led the Grizzlies with two goals (5), while Jett Patola had three points and goalie Devin Degenstein stopped 24 of 27 shots. Dawson Harden, Landen Janz and Nash Hilworth, short-handed, scored for the Wranglers. Tyson Endall stopped 31 of 36 shots. For the second straight game, the Wranglers scored twice on the power-play on six opportunities, while the Grizzlies went 1-for-5.