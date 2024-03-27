Thanks to a generous Water Conservation and Quality Improvement program grant provided by the Okanagan Basin Water Board , the Regional District of Central Okanagan begins monitoring to understand groundwater levels in Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park .

Thanks to a generous Water Conservation and Quality Improvement program grant provided by the Okanagan Basin Water Board, the Regional District of Central Okanagan begins monitoring to understand groundwater levels in Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park.

“The area has experienced many natural events including floods, forest fire and atmospheric climate change. Groundwater data collected from these wells will provide valuable information about the Bellevue Creek Watershed and help determine water management in the Okanagan,” says Wayne Darlington, RDCO Director of Parks Services. “The RDCO is grateful for OBWB’s $20,000 in funds to support this project.”

Understanding the groundwater supply and water levels within the regional park is a key component for future restoration planning and park development. The multi-phased project will examine the future long-term resiliency of the park and begin an ecosystem restoration plan to guide the ecological restoration of the park into the future.

Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park is a 29.4-hectare natural oasis of four distinct forest ecosystems. The surface and groundwater sources for the park include Bellevue Creek, North Fork Creek, Bonaparte Creek and natural springs. While the forest ecosystems here are relatively intact, tree health has declined over time. Cedar and cottonwood groves are exhibiting considerable mortality due to cumulative impacts of aging, fluctuations in groundwater levels, climate change or increased urbanization.

The funds support installation of four groundwater monitoring wells and collection of hydrometric measurements within the park. The project aligns with the goals, policies and guidelines in the Regional Growth Strategy to manage and protect water resources and be responsible stewards of natural ecosystems to support biodiversity in the region.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 86 kilometres of designated trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to explore. Visit rdco.com/parks to plan your next outing.