A deadly disease that has devastated bat populations across North America could pose a threat to bats in B.C.

The BC Community Bat Programs, along with the provincial government, are asking residents to report any sick or dead bats found before May 31. They also want people to share sightings of bats flying during the winter, which is unusual behavior.

The goal is to track and prevent the spread of white-nose syndrome (WNS), a disease caused by a fungus called Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd).

Thankfully, no bats in B.C. have been infected by WNS so far.

Last year, the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship tested 413 samples, all of which came back negative. However, the fungus was found in 2022 in the Boundary Region, and bats with WNS have already been confirmed in Alberta and northern Washington State.

“This was surprising, but great news,” Paula Rodriguez de la Vega, Okanagan coordinator for the BC Community Bat Programs, said in a news release.

White-nose syndrome was first detected in New York State in 2006 and has killed millions of bats across North America.

The disease doesn’t harm humans or pets but has devastating effects on bats. The fungus grows on bats during their hibernation, creating a white appearance on their noses. Bats often wake up to clean it off, burning through their energy reserves and eventually dying of starvation.

“Seven of the 15 bat species in B.C. could be severely affected by WNS,” Rodriguez de la Vega said.

The Little Brown Myotis and the Northern Myotis, two species listed as endangered in Canada, are already at high risk. While there is no proven cure yet, researchers are exploring ways to treat or manage the disease.

If you come across a dead bat or see bats flying during winter, report it immediately to the BC Community Bat Programs. You can do this online at www.bcbats.ca, by email at okanagan@bcbats.ca, or by calling 1-855-922-2287 ext. 13.

Never touch a bat with your bare hands. If you or your pet comes into contact with a bat, you’ll need to learn more about possible rabies exposure.

Bats play a vital role in B.C.’s ecosystems. They eat large numbers of night-flying insects, including pests that harm crops, forests, and urban areas. Losing bats to WNS would have major impacts on the environment and the economy.