GSL Group is honoured to be the only Canadian company shortlisted to participate in the City of Kelowna’s Request for Proposal (RFP) submission process for the ongoing management of Prospera Place. GSL proudly built and operates Prospera Place, delivering world-class entertainment and community experiences in the Okanagan for the last 25 years. “We were very happy to be shortlisted by the city for the ongoing management of Prospera Place,” said Graham Lee, President and CEO of GSL Group. “We are excited about the potential opportunity to continue to have a role at Prospera Place and look forward to working with the city to provide more information about what a renewed partnership could look like.” GSL Group is a proudly Canadian, family-run business owned and managed by Graham Lee with support from his daughter, Michelle Lee. The company is backed by teams located in Kelowna, Vancouver, and Victoria. Prospera Place is locally operated by community members who aim to partner with Canadian companies whenever feasible. All ticket transactions at Prospera Place and other GSL venues are processed through Select Your Tickets, a sister company of GSL and one of Canada's largest independent ticketing providers. Likewise, food and beverage services at Prospera Place are managed by Eventium Food Services, another division of GSL. This approach keeps benefits from ticketing, as well as food and beverage operations, within Canada. “In this era of uncertainty, we hope the city seriously considers extending a relationship with a trusted, Canadian company,” Lee added. “By choosing GSL, the city ensures that revenue, jobs, and investments remain in Canada, supporting local businesses and strengthening the Okanagan’s economy.” For more information about GSL Group, please visit gslholdings.com