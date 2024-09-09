The planned renovation of the Community Centre gymnasium has been delayed until January.

Unforeseen supply chain delays have pushed back the renovations, which were originally slated to be done through September and the first week of October. That work will now take place in the month of January and the gymnasium will reopen February 1, 2025.

As the gymnasium will now longer be closed in the fall, programming details are being updated and information/registration will be available at https://www.penticton.ca/register. Drop-in programs now available include Pickleball, badminton, basketball and volleyball.

The renovation includes refinishing the gymnasium floor and replacement of all line markings, installing new basketball nets and a new curtain divider.