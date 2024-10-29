October 31st is just around the corner and soon packs of ghouls, goblins, and superheroes will be out swarming and scouring our neighbourhoods in search of candy. In anticipation of the big night, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is offering some safety tips to help keep our little trick or treaters safe.
"Halloween is a night of fun, excitement, and community spirit," states Superintendent Blake MacLeod, Officer in Charge for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We all have a part to play in keeping it safe. Remember, when our little creatures of the night are out prowling for treats, safety may not be at the front of their minds so let's work together to make this Halloween enjoyable and memorable for all the right reasons.
Have a safe and spook-tacular Halloween!