October 31st is just around the corner and soon packs of ghouls, goblins, and superheroes will be out swarming and scouring our neighbourhoods in search of candy. In anticipation of the big night, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is offering some safety tips to help keep our little trick or treaters safe.

"Halloween is a night of fun, excitement, and community spirit," states Superintendent Blake MacLeod, Officer in Charge for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We all have a part to play in keeping it safe. Remember, when our little creatures of the night are out prowling for treats, safety may not be at the front of their minds so let's work together to make this Halloween enjoyable and memorable for all the right reasons.

Here are some tips for a frightfully fun and safe Halloween

Parents/Guardians

Make sure costumes are visible in the dark and masks don’t obstruct sight;

Review trick-or-treating safety rules before your children leave the house;

Plan their route in advance and arrange a meeting time and place;

Children

Stick close to your monster pack! Don’t trick or treat alone;

Cross streets only at corners and crosswalks and look both ways;

A flashlight, glow stick, or reflective tape will increase your visibility and help guide you through the dark;

Wait outside for treats, never go into houses;

Never eat any candy until it has been checked by an adult you trust;

Drivers beware!

Watch for little ghouls and goblins who may be darting between homes and across roadways in the dark;

Keep your speed low, particularly in residential neighbourhoods and at intersections and crosswalks;

Pay attention and avoid distractions.

Have a safe and spook-tacular Halloween!