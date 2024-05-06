BC Transit and the City of Penticton are advising handyDART customers of additional hours for the service starting May 11, 2024.

The additional hours include Saturday service being available from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. thanks to additional funding for the existing taxi supplement program. Weekday service remains the same from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Booking times remain the same, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

This service expansion for Penticton handyDART has been made possible by an increase in local government and provincial funding. The operating grant provided in the 2024-25 provincial budget will allow BC Transit and the City of Penticton to continue to provide safe and reliable service and demonstrates that public transit remains a priority in our communities.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen.