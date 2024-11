The Golden-Field RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ronald Hicks, who was reported missing on November 15, 2024.

Hicks has not had any contact with his family since April 2024, which is out of character for him. His family and police are concerned for his safety and well-being.

Hicks is described as:

A Caucasian male;

68 years old;

6'0";

160 lbs;

Grey hair;

Green eyes.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Ronald Hicks, please contact the Golden-Field RCMP non-emergency line at 250-344-2221, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).