The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a ‘Corpus’ that was taken from St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Cemetery in the 2800 block of Sexsmith Road sometime between January 10, 2025 and January 15, 2025.

The ‘Corpus’ has religious and cultural significance and was taken off a crucifix located in the cemetery. It is described as the following:

• Body of Christ on the cross,

• Approximately four feet tall by three feet wide,

• One of the feet on the Corpus is broken,

• The Corpus is believed to be made out of clay.

Police are hoping due to the uniqueness and size of the Corpus that someone knows of its whereabouts. If you know anything about the stolen Corpus please contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2025-4222.