The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in locating a one-year old puppy named Lulu.

On Saturday August 31, 2024, at approximately 9:15pm Lulu was on a walk with her owner on Royal Pine Drive in Kelowna when a grey vehicle pulled up alongside them. A middle aged, bald, Caucasian male got out of the vehicle, chatted briefly with Lulu’s owner before unhooking her leash, scooped her up, got back in the vehicle and fled.

Lulu’s owner purchased her approximately a month ago from the previous owner who has since moved out of Kelowna.

Lulu is described as a mix of Chihuahua, Maltese, Pug, Dijon and is white in colour. A photograph is attached.

“We are hoping to reunite Lulu with her rightful owner, if you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2024-50979,” says Sgt Laura Pollock Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.