After 20 years of providing families a space to play, it is time for renewal at Lakawanna Park and the City is looking for your input on two concept plans.

“We’re excited to make Lakawanna Park even more enjoyable and accessible, and our proposed ideas aim to serve a wider age range, while still preserving the park’s charm,” says Ysabel Contreras, the City’s parks planner. “And what better way to gather your ideas than walking you through the concepts on site and engage with people who use the park and live in the neighbourhood.”

The walkshops at Lakawanna Park are set for:

· November 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

· November 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be two options: 1) reconfiguring of the existing park footprint to diversify the park’s features; and 2) a phased expansion into a portion of the adjacent parking area, allowing for larger play space and additional play opportunities.

Residents will be able to provide feedback at the ‘walkshops’ and at https://www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca until November 13, 2024.