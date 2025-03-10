On Tuesday, March 11 between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, a small portion of the Greenway trail in Mission Creek Regional Park will close for hazard tree removal.

During this time, the trail between the Ziprick Parking Lot and the Graham Road trail entrance will be closed to all pedestrian and bike traffic.

With no alternative routes along this section of trail, visitors should be prepared to exit the park, travel along Springfield Road and then return to the park again if they wish to continue along the trail in either direction.

Visitors are asked to observe closure signs and barricades and obey worker direction while this work is underway.