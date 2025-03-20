At last summer’s ROOTSandBLUES Festival , artistic director Kevin Tobin gazed at the main stage long after the lights went out and the sky was dark, but for the stars, and imagined who he would try to bring to the beloved Salmon Arm event in 2025.

“For the closing band on Saturday night, I was thinking about classic Canadiana and the artists we’d love to see on that stage. I thought of Burton Cummings, one of the greatest rock voices in history, let alone Canadian history, and I could picture what that would sound like and what that would look like, with our mountain backdrop and the crowd coming together,” says Tobin. Burton Cummings is the ROOTSandBLUES headliner for day two of the three-day festival, being held July 25-27. “This is a very rare opportunity to have a musician of that calibre on our stage.”

As the lead singer songwriter for The Guess Who, Canada’s original rock ‘n’ roll superstars, Cummings scored an unprecedented string of international hit singles and albums, including American Woman, These Eyes and No Time. By 1970, The Guess Who had sold more records than the entire Canadian music industry combined before breaking up in 1975.

Friday night’s headliner will also be one of nostalgia for many as Los Lobos, of the famous hit La Bamba, performs. “They have this whole history of being influential on the rock ‘n’ roll scene, as well as with other sounds like Tex Mex and world music,” says Tobin.

In a year that’s seeing many turning to the arts and to supporting all that is Canadian—festival-goers can also look forward to Sunday night headliner Colin James.

“A lot of what’s special about this festival is celebrating Canadian artists who have paved the way and those who are up-and-coming,” says Tobin. “After last year’s Sunday night performance by Sarah McLachlan, we wanted to close the festival with another feel-good, BC artist who would bring some incredible energy to closing out three momentous days—and we couldn’t think of anyone better than Colin James. He has such a dynamic band and he’s just released another outstanding album.”

At a time when the Canadian dollar is not what it once was against the American dollar, the currency of many bands, Tobin says curating a special lineup like this year’s called for “being smart with our choices and responsible with a budget, especially as we look to offer a diverse, multigenerational lineup where you’ve got artists that will appeal to all ages—both with names that you know and love, and artists you get to experience for the first time.”

Beyond the main stage, festival-goers will have the chance to experience an eclectic mix of artists and music—from Africa and Scandinavia to string bands, banjo pickers, blues bands, funk bands and so much more, including Indigenous artists on the Plulk’w Place stage.

“Attendees are going to experience a lineup that will take them almost right across the world, and they’re all going to come here and perform in Salmon Arm,” says Tobin, adding the team looks forward to sharing more and more artist announcements every month.

Confirmed 33rd Annual ROOTSandBLUES Festival Artists Announced to Date:

Los Lobos | Burton Cummings | Colin James

Bywater Call | Dumai Dunai | Elisapie | Empanada Ilegales | Foghorn Stringband | Improvment Movement | Jackie Venson | Jesse Roper | Les Mamans du Congo & Rrobin | Lloyd Spiegel | Miss Emily | Meredith Moon | Moses Mays and the Funk Family Orchestra | My Son the Hurricane | Ruby Waters | Selwyn Birchwood | Shooglenifty | Steve Marriner & Local Electric | The Boom Booms | The Heavy Heavy | The Sadies | VIIK | Willi Carlisle | Ye Vagabonds | and many more!