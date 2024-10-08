The City of Penticton has adopted a new, green line-painting machine – and we’re calling on the community to help give it a name.

The ‘Turf Tank’ is a 56 kg robot, responsible for painting the lines at your favourite sports fields with ultimate precision.

“The Parks team used to manually paint the lines, so automating this process is saving us countless hours of staff time,” says Parks Supervisor Todd Whyte. “Since the robot is now part of the team, we thought it would be fun to open it up to residents to help give it a name.”

The City is inviting community members to submit their name suggestions at penticton.ca/robot. The Parks and Communications teams will sift through submissions and curate a shortlist of potential names, inviting residents to cast their votes.

The winning name will be added to the robot’s body as a permanent wrap and the individual who submitted the name will receive a prize.

Some suggestions so far include:

· Line-all Messi

· Babe Ruth

· Get turfed

· The Blade Runner

The Turf Tank can paint a soccer field in 24 minutes, or a baseball in 10 minutes. Watch for it throughout the community this spring, including King’s Park, where it paints the soccer fields, at McNicol Park (rugby and football fields), and numerous baseball and slo pitch fields throughout the city.