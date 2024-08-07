The City is looking to revitalize its Home Energy Loan Program to incentivize homeowners to improve the energy efficiency of their homes. Residents are invited to attend an online webinar on Wednesday, August 14 at 6:00 p.m. to learn about potential options and share their feedback.

The Home Energy Loan Program (HELP) is a loan service available to residents through the City of Penticton for eligible energy-efficiency upgrades. Currently, the maximum amount is $10,000 to be repaid over 10 years on your monthly electric utility bill. The City is considering options that could increase the loan amount, expand on who is eligible for the loan, and ways to streamline the process, to name a few.

“This program is a great opportunity for anyone considering energy-efficiency upgrades to their homes, and the goal is to make the program even more accessible,” said Draydan Power, manager of energy and environment for the City. “Residents who are interested in energy usage in their homes are invited to attend the online webinar to let us know what supports they could use to complete home upgrades, and contribute to shaping the future of the Home Energy Loan Program.”

Learn more about the webinar and register to participate. Attendees have the opportunity to be entered in a draw prize for a $100 gift card.

For more information about the Home Energy Loan Program, visit www.penticton.ca/help