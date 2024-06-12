The District of Summerland is asking community members to share their ideas to help update Summerland’s Transportation Plan.

The Summerland Transportation Plan outlines the vision, goals and projects for the community’s transportation network. It includes projects that help ensure we can safely and easily walk, bike, roll, take transit, drive, park and move goods around Summerland.

Since the last Transportation Plan was written in 2007, Summerland’s transportation needs have changed. It’s time for the plan to be updated to reflect the community’s evolving priorities and new ways to travel.

Throughout the development of the new Summerland Transportation Plan, there will be extensive consultation and communication with the public and key stakeholders. The first round of community engagement will take place this month to gather information about how community members move around Summerland and key challenges, opportunities and priorities for transportation.

“The way we move around our community, whether we walk, bike, roll, drive or take transit, is a huge part of our daily lives. We need community members to share how they move around Summerland and help us understand potential challenges and opportunities to create a Transportation Plan that serves the needs of our community now and in the future.”

– Doug Holmes, Mayor of Summerland

Share your ideas on how to improve transportation in Summerland through one of the following opportunities:

• Complete the community survey online or in-person at City Hall by June 28, 2024.

• Add pins to the online map to show where the transportation network can be improved by June 28, 2024.

• Attend the open house at the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre on June 20, 2024 from 4 to 7 pm.

• Visit a pop-up event at:

o Summerland Sunday Market, June 23, 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

o Peach Orchard Beach Park, June 23, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

For more information about the project and to participate in the online engagement activities, visit summerlandtransportationplan.ca.