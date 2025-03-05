Over the next two weeks, Peachland’s Parks Department will be repairing a portion of the Heritage Park paved plaza area near the gazebo and sprucing up the bank on the southern-most section of the Centennial walkway.

This work will mean temporary closure of sections of the park at 1st Street and Beach Avenue. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the fully-accessible park, including to the Ray Kandola Heritage Pier.



Residents and visitors to the park are asked to used caution around fenced work areas as crews complete the work.



Questions about this project can be directed to operations@peachland.ca.