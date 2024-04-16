Council confirmed the Okanagan Mission Activity Centre facility located at Sarsons Beach Park will continue as an activity centre for use by the community for the foreseeable future under the name Sarsons Activity Centre. Read full report to Council

Council Tour of Transportation Projects

A portion of the regular Council meeting on Monday, April 22 will be dedicated to a Council tour of transportation projects in Kelowna. Efforts will be made to broadcast the tour at kelowna.ca/council. Projects to be visited include:

Bertram Avenue / Burtch Road improvements in support of the redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre

Leckie Road active transportation corridor from Highway 97 to Dilworth Drive

Sutherland Avenue active transportation corridor and utility upgrades west of Gordon Drive

Burtch Road extension from Byrns Road to KLO Road

DeHart Road between Gordon Drive and Lakeshore Road, reconstruction of the roadway in conjunction with the new community park on DeHart Road

Lakeshore Road upgrades, from DeHart Road through to Lanfranco Road.

Read full report to Council

Development Application and Heritage Procedures Bylaw Amendment

First, second and third reading was given to amendment No. 4 to Development Application and Heritage Procedures Bylaw No. 12310 to implement provincial housing legislation to streamline housing approvals.

Read full report to Council

To watch a playback of the Council meeting and view all presentations, visit “Past Meetings” at kelowna.ca/council.