Okanagan Mission (Sarsons) Activity Centre
Council confirmed the Okanagan Mission Activity Centre facility located at Sarsons Beach Park will continue as an activity centre for use by the community for the foreseeable future under the name Sarsons Activity Centre.
Read full report to Council
Council Tour of Transportation Projects
A portion of the regular Council meeting on Monday, April 22 will be dedicated to a Council tour of transportation projects in Kelowna. Efforts will be made to broadcast the tour at kelowna.ca/council. Projects to be visited include:
Development Application and Heritage Procedures Bylaw Amendment
First, second and third reading was given to amendment No. 4 to Development Application and Heritage Procedures Bylaw No. 12310 to implement provincial housing legislation to streamline housing approvals.
To watch a playback of the Council meeting and view all presentations, visit “Past Meetings” at kelowna.ca/council.